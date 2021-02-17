New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced their new partnership with the Roku Channel, which will stream content from the promotion on a weekly basis. NJPW had been negotiating with several other U.S. based networks prior to the final deal being struck, one of which included their old home on AXS TV.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW turned AXS TV down following the networks attempt to get them back. Reports are that the deal with the Roku Channel allows the company to continue seeking out new broadcast partners, whereas joining up with AXS would secure them in an exclusive deal. NJPW and AXS parted ways at the tail end of 2019 after Anthem Entertainment, home of IMPACT Wrestling, purchased the network.

NJPW airs every Thursday on the Roku Channel. Last week’s show included a number of matches from WrestleKingdom 14, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, and Hirooki Goto taking on KENTA.

