There has been a notable behind-the-scenes shakeup within WWE’s creative structure.

As previously reported, Ryan Ward has recently taken on a broader role, now overseeing the creative direction for both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. The change was described internally as a “recent adjustment,” signaling a shift in how the company is organizing its creative leadership.

Under the updated structure, SmackDown will be guided by Road Dogg and John Swikata as co-leads, while Raw will operate with Alexandra Williams and Jonathan Baeckstrom sharing creative leadership duties.

A source familiar with the situation has since confirmed that the report is accurate.

Williams has played a key role since CM Punk’s return to WWE, serving as his primary writer and working closely with him on storyline development. Meanwhile, Baeckstrom brings extensive experience to the Raw team, having been named the brand’s head writer in September 2019 after previously leading creative for 205 Live for roughly a year and a half.

On the SmackDown side, Swikata stepped into the lead writer role during the summer of 2024, further solidifying his position within WWE’s creative hierarchy.

(H/T: Fightful Select)