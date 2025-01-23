WWE appears to be gearing up for the return of a familiar face to longtime pro wrestling fans.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that “significant discussions” have taken place recently regarding the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella.

One half of The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella has been performing hosting duties on shows on USA Network, Netflix and other platforms, in addition to hosting her own podcast with her twin sister, Brie Bella.

According to the report, it is “strongly expected” from “multiple WWE sources” that a Nikki Bella return will happen “sooner rather than later.”

Bella recently made headlines for getting a divoce from Dancing with the Stars celebrity Artem Chigvintsev after a very publicly covered domestic violence incident.

In recent weeks, Nikki Bella teased a return to WWE after making a cameo appearance on the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding a potential Nikki Bella return to WWE surfaces.