The November 3 episode of WWE Raw kicked off with CM Punk, Logan Paul and The Vision trio of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman all having words before things turned physical.

While it all seemed to make sense, something went off the rails.

According to one source, the opening segment on the 11/3 WWE Raw show at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico ran ten or so minutes longer than originally planned.

As a result, several changes were forced throughout the show as executives scrambled to get things back on track.

“[The] opening segment went approximately ten minutes long and they were scrambling,” Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted after the show on Monday night.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the opening segment from the November 3 episode of WWE Raw:

CM Punk, Logan Paul, The Vision Segment

CM Punk: Is it great to be champ on a Monday night in the great state of New Mexico or what? I feel good, Rio Rancho, how are you feeling tonight? I said, I feel really good, but I didn’t get here alone, there is an entire litany of people to thank for getting me here. I appreciate the sentiment; we’re going to cover the difference between deserve and earned in a couple seconds here. I don’t want to make this sound like an overly saccharine Oscars Speech, there’s going to be people that I forget, so I’m going to keep it short and sweet. Number one with a bullet, hopefully sitting at home right now with little Larry, my smart, very funny, intelligent, beautiful, tough, mean when she needs to be, ass that won’t quit, AJ Lee. Thank you, babe, for always standing next to me in the bad times, so that we can stand next to each other, chest puffed out and enjoy the good times.

Now, number two, it’s all of you. Some call it, the WWE Universe, hell, to me, y’all just CM Punk fans. I don’t get here; I don’t get to get hold this above and call myself champion without each and every single one of you. Thank you, give yourselves a round of applause, you deserve it. The fourth person I would like to thank is Jey Uso, “Main Event” Jey Uso. Thank you for the tough match, thank you for the hard fight, I couldn’t have done it without you, and I appreciate you. You truly are main event, YEET. Now, I would like to think that going forward we can still be friends, but I understand if that can’t be. I won’t cry about it, because I said it originally when I came back to this place, almost two years ago, I did not come here to make friends, I came here to make money and become champion and now I’m back.

I don’t know how much time I’ve got left, but what I do know, and what SummerSlam taught me is I held onto this title after beating GUNTHER, and I held this title for what, three minutes. And it wasn’t long enough, so it tells me that, going forward, I need to hold onto this strap as tight as I possibly can. The good news, ladies and gentlemen, is there’s no snake in the grass, Seth Rollins, waiting in the wings, creeping around in the dark with a Money In The Bank Briefcase to cash in on me, no. Oh, one second, if you would indulge me.

Punk swings the World Heavyweight Title around like Seth Rollins.

CM Punk: Seth, that was for you, I hope you like it, speedy recovery. If you come back, and you try to get in my business, I’ll put you back on the couch. This title is validation. For two years, I came back, and I walked around the halls, a king without a crown, and now I’ve got the crown. And with the crown, comes a target, and I know there’s a target on my back, there’s a target on my front. And I look at that locker room full with bad ass talent, and I know every single Monday I show up, if I don’t tie my tights as tight as I possibly can, get my boots on as tight as I can, if I’m not what I say I am, The Best In The World, any given day, I could lose this title. And I know there’s already a line, I hear Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, I hear The Vision saying they’re coming for my gold. And listen, I want to be a fighting champion, and I want to be a fighting champion for a multitude of reasons. First one being, there’s a lot of people that I want to punch in the face.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, you’re three of them. And I want to test myself against the best that this company has to offer, the best professional wrestlers walking the earth, right now. And I’m talking about guys, like, AJ Styles. Y’all chanting at me, you deserve it, well, he’s somebody who I think has earned the right to step up and get a title shot. Conversely, somebody that has two belts right now, and hasn’t earned or deserved a single one, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and you can file you under who I want to punch in the face. The locker room is full of killers, and I’m talking about JD McDonagh, who’s an exceptional professional wrestler, and if I’m not me on my best day and he’s HIM on his best day, well, then this title could goodbye. Finn Balor, you’re another one I’m looking for, I’m not hiding from anybody. Sheamus, you want to have a banger? I’m your Huckleberry.

And finally, my contemporary, somebody who’s only got a few short dates left, John Cena. I know you’re busy, I know you don’t got long, but ladies and gentlemen, I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time. If you want to try to be Mr. 18-Time World Heavyweight Champion, I’m your Huckleberry, you want some, come get some. Basically, New Mexico, what I’m saying is, anybody who’s earned it, anybody who deserves it, get in line, because the champ is here. No, no, no, wait. No! No! No! Hey, alright, I made a mistake, I spoke too soon. Alright, I want to be a fighting champion, but look, anybody but you, alright? I want nothing to do with your famous for nothing ass, anybody but you. Listen, listen, listen, I think blue is your color, why don’t you go to SmackDown, I hear it’s lovely this time of year. Ilja Dragunov is having an open challenge, and I think that’s more your lane. I think that’s what you should do. No! No!

Logan Paul: He said anyone, “The Noble” CM Punk, a man of his word, right? You said, more my lane, brother, I am a 1000% Horsepower Ferrari, that nobody in here can afford, by the way. Congrats, you’re broke, but you already knew that, that’s why you live here. You are a used Hyundai Civic, with upwards 270,000 miles, brother. I’ve been in the ring with Roman Reigns, with John Cena, with AJ Styles, that you mentioned, by the way, I beat him at WrestleMania. You boo, because you’re mad. Some of guys you name can’t say that. So, CM Punk, if anyone in this industry has earned a title shot, you know it, New Mexico know it, and I know that it’s me.

Paul Heyman: Gentlemen! Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and we’re about to take a walk all the way down to that ring. I heard the reference that there is a king without a crown. I don’t just see a King with a crown, I see a bitch without an owner. No, that’s for you, Mr. YouTube. The front of my line, my ass. The front of the line belongs to the man that pinned Roman Reigns, “The OTT” “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed. The front of the line belongs to the future of WrestleMania, Bron Breakker. You’re not the front of the line, you’re not even the back of the line, you’re on the line just waiting to get in line for an opportunity at a champion that has been champion for two days, which makes you 432 days short of when we were the World Heavyweight Champion. And need I remind you, I’m not the one that lost our title. Your move. You’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. Get to stepping, now.

Logan Paul: Newsflash, you snooze, you lose. You’re three pretty big guys; you’re pretty slow. I was here first. If you wanted the spot, you should’ve put a little pep in the step, and got some hustle, Mr. Hustle.

Bron Breakker: The reality of this is that he bought everybody two weeks to live, because we had to sit back there and be patient, right after we dropped Seth Rollins in the dirt. Had to be patient for weeks until a new champion is crowned. And congratulations, Punk, you had your moment, but The Dog isn’t waiting anymore. I’m coming for what belongs to me, and there’s nothing else that stands in my way, but a man who’s holding onto my championship and keeping it warm for me, and some dumbass YouTuber who thinks he’s tough. So, I suggest both of you get out of my ring or I will whip both of you, like a dog.

CM Punk: You see what’s going on here? Yeah, it’s time to fight, so are you going to fight with me or get the hell out of my ring?

Logan Paul decides to walk out of the ring. Paul has a standoff with The Vision. Bron Breakker shoves Paul into the LED Board. Punk gets into a brawl with The Vision. The Vision gangs up on Punk. Paul storms back into the ring. Paul is throwing haymakers at Reed. Breakker attacks Paul from behind. The Vision gangs up on Paul. Breakker with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Reed delivers The Tsunami. Punk attacks Reed with a steel chair. The Vision retreats to the outside to close this segment.