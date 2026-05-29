Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship reign appears to have silenced a number of early skeptics backstage within the company.

Before the title run officially began back in April, there were reportedly some within AEW who questioned whether Allin was the right choice for the spot. However, sentiment is said to have shifted considerably once the reign played out, with several people praising the effort and intensity he brought to the role.

A number of those who were initially doubtful reportedly changed their stance after seeing how committed Allin was to making the championship run feel important and memorable. His in-ring performances throughout the program also received strong praise internally, particularly during the feud that defined the reign.

There was said to be widespread appreciation for the extra effort Allin put into elevating the title run.

Meanwhile, it’s also believed that MJF had been supportive of the idea of Allin holding the championship for quite some time behind the scenes.

Despite online speculation following MJF’s decisive loss for the title, there reportedly was never any real concern internally that he was unhappy with the creative direction or considering stepping away from AEW because of the booking.

(H/T: Fightful Select)