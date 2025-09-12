As we reported recently, Wardlow suffered what is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle almost immediately after returning to AEW from a hiatus.

According to one source, the injury occurred during his return angle when he delivered a lariat to Prince Nana at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

The setback has altered top-level creative plans in AEW, including one of the originally scheduled main events for AEW All Out: Toronto.

Wardlow vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship was the originally scheduled title match headliner for the show airing the same day as the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event in Indianapolis, IN.

With Wardlow sidelined, AEW called an audible and inserted Kyle Fletcher into the mix, as seen on the September 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA.

Wardlow made a brief return to television before disappearing from programming. Sources indicate he is expected to miss considerable time due to the aforementioned injury.

One source mentioned that a frequent topic of conversation at MJF’s wedding last weekend was how badly everyone felt for Wardlow, who has once again been hit with an injury at a pivotal moment.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, AEW is said to be pleased with how plans have unfolded in Wardlow’s absence and with the positive reception to Fletcher in a main event position on short notice.

