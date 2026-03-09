A Hell in a Cell match may have originally been in the cards for WrestleMania 42.

According to one source, a proposal had been circulating internally for Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell at the event before WWE ultimately shifted creative direction.

Those plans have since changed.

Instead, Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, without the Hell in a Cell stipulation, is now expected to serve as the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42. Meanwhile, McIntyre is reportedly being lined up for a separate bout against Jacob Fatu.

Had the original idea moved forward, it would have marked the fifth Hell in a Cell match in WrestleMania history, and only the second to take place without The Undertaker involved.

Previous Hell in a Cell matches at WrestleMania include:

* The Undertaker vs. Big Boss Man

* The Undertaker vs. Triple H

* The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon

* Adam “Edge” Copeland vs. Finn Balor

Both Rhodes and McIntyre are no strangers to the unforgiving structure.

Rhodes famously competed inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, while McIntyre also has experience in the stipulation, including his brutal encounter with CM Punk.

The storyline between Rhodes and McIntyre has already featured several high-stakes encounters in recent months. McIntyre captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes this past January in a Three Stages of Hell match that concluded inside a steel cage.

But Rhodes reclaimed the title on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, defeating McIntyre in the main event to regain the championship and seemingly set the stage for his showdown with Orton at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

