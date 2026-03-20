Will Ospreay’s AEW return came together very differently than originally planned.

And it’s already reshaping a major storyline.

Ospreay made a surprise comeback at AEW Revolution 2026, immediately inserting himself into the spotlight by confronting Jon Moxley after Moxley’s win over Konosuke Takeshita. The unexpected moment instantly raised questions about what’s next between the two.

That momentum carried into Wednesday night, where Ospreay stepped into the ring against Blake Christian. While many expected a quick squash, Christian managed to get in some meaningful offense, giving the match a more competitive feel before Ospreay ultimately secured the victory.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AEW had initially planned a very different rollout for Ospreay’s return. The original idea was to officially announce his comeback in conjunction with the ticket on-sale for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in the UK, leaning into the major hometown appeal.

Plans changed.

And arguably for the better.

Instead of a straightforward announcement, AEW pivoted toward a storyline-driven return. Ospreay was quickly aligned with PAC, reigniting tensions tied to the Death Riders feud and adding immediate depth to his comeback. The shift creates stronger narrative stakes, positioning Ospreay for what appears to be a revenge-driven program, likely involving Moxley’s faction in some form.

Behind the scenes, Ospreay had actually been medically cleared as of February 25 following double-fusion neck surgery. AEW successfully kept that development quiet, allowing the Revolution return to land as a genuine surprise.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, Bryan Danielson even pointed out on commentary that Ospreay’s recovery seemed faster than his own after undergoing a similar procedure.

And just like that, Ospreay is right back in the mix.

With unfinished business waiting.