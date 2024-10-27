While Bob Ryder and Rhino were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame prior to Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, there were other considerations.

Fightful Select is reporting that AJ Styles and Monty Brown were both considered at one point. Matt Hardy publicly confirmed that TNA wanted to induct Monty, but it didn’t end up happening. The report states that the door isn’t closed for a potential induction in the future.

Finally, it was added that the topic of inducting AJ Styles was broached with WWE, who decided to turn it down. There are several people in TNA who believe WWE declined the offer due to AJ’s injury or active storyline.