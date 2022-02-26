WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is reportedly scheduled for a big angle at WrestleMania 38.

McAfee is scheduled to be involved in some sort of WrestleMania 38 feud, according to Ringside News, which has confirmed a recent report making the rounds.

There’s no word yet on who McAfee will be working with, or if he will actually wrestle a match.

It’s been reported that WWE is focused on loading up Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 38, and that includes with celebrity involvement. They have social media star Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is rumored to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

McAfee began working with WWE as a guest commentator and analyst for WWE NXT events in 2018. He signed a multi-year contract in early 2019, and feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event, where he took a loss to Cole. He also led his team to a tough loss to The Undisputed at the 2020 WarGames event. McAfee was promoted to color commentator of the SmackDown on FOX show in April of 2021, and has called the show each week with Michael Cole.

Stay tuned for more on McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 plans.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.