Some updates have surfaced regarding the movie-quality pre-taped video package involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The segment was filmed at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium prior to the show, and featured WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash on-location as the key producer.

Borash, a former longtime TNA Wrestling executive and broadcast team member, has reportedly become Paul Levesque’s go-to guy specifically for these type of on-location assignments.

WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee was also on-hand for the filming of the segment. Fee and Borash have been collaborating on these type of projects in recent months.

A third key figure responsible for the segmemt, which has received overwhelming positive feedback from the wrestling community as well as from those within the company itself, is “The Wise Man” himself.

Paul Heyman reportedly personally directed Reigns and Rhodes for the shooting of the segment, as he has been and continues to be in virtually everything Roman Reigns-related in WWE.

