Paul Wight appears set to remain part of AEW for the foreseeable future.

The longtime wrestling veteran and backstage figure recently stated in an interview that he planned to spend the final years of his wrestling career in All Elite Wrestling, further signaling his commitment to the company moving forward.

While Wight has never officially ruled out stepping back into the ring again, there haven’t been many updates regarding his in-ring future in recent months. However, there has now been movement behind the scenes regarding his AEW status.

According to sources within AEW, Wight’s contract with the company was expected to expire earlier this year. Despite that, it is believed the two sides came to terms on a new agreement that will keep him with the promotion.

Details regarding the length of the new contract have not surfaced, but Wight is said to be firmly under contract with AEW at this time.

The former world champion has primarily worked in a backstage and ambassador-type role for the company in recent years, while also making occasional on-screen appearances.

(H/T: Fightful Select)