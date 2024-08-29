Some behind-the-scenes details have surfaced regarding specific points made by Swerve Strickland to Hangman Page during their intense in-ring promo segment on the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the 8/28 post-All In: London 2024 show at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, Swerve Strickland came to the ring and confronted Hangman Page following his victory over Tomohiro Ishii in the opening match of the evening.

While talking back-and-forth to announce a Steel Cage match between the two for the upcoming AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view at NOW Arena on September 7, things got personal.

The two were originally scheduled to have more than the three matches that were referenced in the promo, including one being planned to be a Steel Cage match in late 2023. It was later decided that it would be better to hold off on that.

Additionally, Swerve mentioned watching Hangman help his pregnant wife get into a car to head to the hospital to become a father for the second time. This was true, as Hangman did take time off for that reason, which was agreed upon, as Hangman reportedly had extensive paternity leave written into his contract. The company was aware of how long he would be out of action and the reason why.

As noted, Swerve vs. Hangman IV in a Steel Cage match was announced for AEW All Out: Chicago at NOW Arena on 9/7. Make sure to join us here for live results coverage of the show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)