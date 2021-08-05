Pete Dunne’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly set to expire soon.

Dunne’s deal is reportedly coming up some time after WWE SummerSlam Weekend in late August, according to Fightful Select. There is no confirmation on the actual expiration date, but we will keep you updated.

The Dunne contract situation is said to be similar to the recent Adam Cole contract situation, but no other details were provided.

Dunne is currently appearing on the weekly NXT TV show, in a stable with Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland, who just returned last week. The trio have been feuding with Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland returned on the July 27 show to help Dunne and Lorcan defeat Thatcher and Ciampa. After Holland defeated Ikemen Jiro on this week’s show, Dunne cut a promo and continued to taunt and threaten Ciampa and Thatcher. Dunne referred to his group as the three most dangerous men in WWE, then issued a challenge to anyone who thinks they can prove them wrong.

There is no word on if Dunne plans to re-sign with WWE, or if he will become a free agent this summer.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.