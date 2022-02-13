According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning a marquee Intercontinental championship matchup for WrestleMania 38.

The report states that Sami Zayn, who won the title from Shinsuke Nakamura during the taped episode of SmackDown that will air next week, will defend against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Knoxville and Zayn have been feuding since before the Royal Rumble, which Knoxville competed in.

It should be noted that this is an early report and the match has not yet been confirmed. However, Knoxville was greatly praised by the WWE locker room for being easy to work with and treating the business like a professional.