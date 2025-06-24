An update has surfaced regarding plans AEW had in place for the return of Adam Copeland.

There were once “major creative plans” in place for FTR following their heel turn on Adam Copeland (Cope), which had been designed to build toward a reunion between Copeland and his longtime partner Christian Cage—likely setting up a marquee program for AEW All In.

Sources indicate that Copeland’s current absence from television was never intended to last this long. In fact, there had reportedly been internal talks about bringing him back at AEW Double or Nothing to kickstart the feud. However, those plans were put on pause, as Christian Cage wasn’t ready to wrap up his angle with The Patriarchy.

We’re told Cage specifically wanted to see through his ongoing work with Nick Wayne, citing the time and investment that had already gone into their story.

Interestingly, FTR were originally pitched to turn heel against The Outrunners last year, but the plan shifted when the opportunity to execute the turn against Copeland emerged.

As of now, it’s unclear if AEW still intends to revisit the potential Copeland and Christian reunion, or if the window for that high-profile moment has passed.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding plans for Cope’s return and a potential reunion with Christian continues to surface.

