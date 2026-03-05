There may be some smoke surrounding a potential crossover between Tom Brady and WWE.

According to new backstage chatter, internal discussions within WWE have included early branding ideas connected to the NFL legend.

Some departments have reportedly explored possible logos, specialty merchandise concepts, and other branding tied to Brady.

Among the ideas said to have been floated were phrases such as “T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady,” indicating that at least some creative brainstorming has taken place behind the scenes.

Sources also indicated that informal conversations between WWE officials and Brady’s representatives took place last year, around the time the company made the decision to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas.

Brady has several connections that could make the partnership make sense. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he also has ties to Fanatics, the company that produces WWE’s official merchandise.

At this stage, there’s no expectation that Brady would ever step into the ring for a match.

However, those familiar with the situation say a cameo appearance or some form of involvement isn’t being ruled out.

Interestingly, Tom Brady and Logan Paul have already traded barbs in the media and on social media, engaging in what has been described as a pre-planned war of words.

That alone has fueled speculation that the interaction could eventually lead to some type of WWE-related segment or appearance down the line.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray previously suggested Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul for a future WWE mega-showdown.

pic.twitter.com/wbvSXuX37P I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate. I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)