A planned film centered around Hulk Hogan’s high-profile legal battle with Gawker Media is reportedly no longer in the works.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ.com, Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were developing a project that would have focused on Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker over the infamous leaked sex tape, which also contained audio of racist remarks made by Hogan. The fallout from the tape led to WWE distancing itself from “The Hulkster” for several years and caused significant damage to his public image.

The outlet noted that the film was being put together through Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, but that the project has been shelved. Sources told TMZ the decision to scrap the film was not related to Hulk Hogan’s death last Thursday at age 71. Instead, the movie had reportedly been “tabled” quite some time ago, though no specific reason was given for the move.

Hogan was reportedly never involved in the development of the film and had no interest in participating. In fact, sources close to the situation told TMZ that he may have pursued legal action if the portrayal in the film crossed a line.