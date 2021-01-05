The original plan for the Legends Night edition of WWE RAW was to open up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the ring for a promo, according to PWInsider. However, plans changed and the decision was made to have Hogan do the cold open backstage, which you can see below.

It was noted that Hogan and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sat in on the production meeting before RAW yesterday.

Last night’s RAW main event saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Keith Lee. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg then returned to confront McIntyre and challenge him for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. The original plan was for RAW to close with the Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy match, but the decision was made late in the day to close with the WWE Title match, so that they could do the angle with Goldberg.

When they decided on doing the angle with McIntyre and Goldberg, the original plan was to have McIntyre cut a promo about the WWE Legends as the final segment, to set up Goldberg’s entrance. However, RAW had some timing issues and ran late, so they went with the promo and had Goldberg come out much quicker.

Regarding Goldberg’s surprise appearance, he was very much hidden backstage until it was time to make his entrance. He was not listed in the script for last night’s show.

You can click here for backstage news on why Goldberg is challenging McIntyre at The Rumble.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.