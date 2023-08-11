AEW has reportedly gone back & forth on All In plans for Kenny Omega, but as noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer, it’s likely that All In will feature Trios action with Omega, Kota Ibushi and Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White and Juice Robinson. Omega vs. Takeshita had been rumored for All In, but it’s now believed that the singles match will take place one week later at All Out.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Omega vs. Bryan Danielson was also considered for All In. This would have been the rematch to their 30-minute time limit draw on September 22, 2021, which was the opening match on the inaugural Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. The 2021 bout was their first singles match in AEW, but Danielson defeated Omega at PWG One Hundred on April 12, 2009.

It was noted that Omega vs. Danielson II was at least considered for All In before Danielson suffered a broken arm during the main event win over NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II on June 25. The match was still being considered after the injury, but briefly, as officials hoped Danielson would be ready for a return. AEW sources also said other plans were discussed for Omega at All In, but there’s no word on what those are. It was reiterated that Omega vs. Danielson was considered, but not planned.

On a related note, AEW officials hoped to feature Jamie Hayter at All In, but they found out last month that she will likely be on the shelf for at least the rest of the year. PAC was also figured into All In plans before his recent injury that will reportedly keep him out through All In.

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Below is the current announced card:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Saraya or Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker or The Bunny vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. AR Fox and Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (c)

