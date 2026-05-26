Cage & Cope may have just set the stage for one of AEW’s biggest tag team matches ever.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2026 this past Sunday night, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland shocked many by defeating FTR in a brutal “I Quit” Match to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The bout carried massive implications, as both veterans would have been forced into retirement had they lost under the stipulation.

Instead, Cage & Cope walked out with the gold.

The title change is already fueling speculation about where AEW’s tag team division is headed next, especially with All In 2026 looming as the company’s biggest annual event.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, one direction being discussed internally is a potential three-way AEW World Tag Team Title match involving Cage & Cope, FTR, and The Young Bucks.

Meltzer noted that AEW likely made the correct decision by putting the championships on Copeland and Christian heading into the stadium show, given the star power and history attached to the duo.

And that history could play heavily into the match concept being rumored.

There has reportedly been speculation about the possibility of the three teams competing in a match inspired by the legendary TLC showdown from WWE WrestleMania X-Seven.

That iconic bout featured Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz, and is still widely viewed as one of the greatest tag team matches in wrestling history.