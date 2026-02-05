CM Punk and Finn Bálor may be headed for another high-stakes collision as WrestleMania season continues to take shape.

Bálor remains firmly in the World Title picture despite coming up short in his most recent championship opportunity. That pursuit continues even with a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns World Title match already locked in for WrestleMania.

According to one source, a proposed idea discussed internally as of early February would see Punk defend the World Championship against Bálor at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. While nothing has been finalized, the match has been floated as a potential marquee title bout for the show.

The same report notes that Punk competing at Elimination Chamber has long been considered a priority, given the event’s significance to him. One version of the idea involved Punk accepting a rematch on his own turf following a stretch of appearances overseas, which would place the advantage back in his corner after competing closer to Bálor’s home region.

Bálor has been off WWE television since January 19, when he suffered a loss to Punk in their previous World Title encounter.

All signs point to unfinished business.

