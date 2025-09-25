— Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited in-ring return last weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza, where he completely dismantled John Cena. According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE already has major plans in place for “The Beast Incarnate” at upcoming pay-per-view events.

JoeyVotes and TC revealed that Lesnar is internally listed for both the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42 in April. Creative is reportedly moving forward under the assumption that Lesnar will be competing at both shows.

Previous reports from Bodyslam.net suggested WWE is building toward a blockbuster showdown between Brock Lesnar and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 31 at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, while WrestleMania 42 will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18–19.

— John Cena is set to wrestle the final match of his WWE career on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock. The show will be held in Washington, D.C., though WWE has yet to confirm the venue. WrestleVotes Radio has shared an update regarding the announcement.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE plans to reveal the venue for Cena’s farewell match as early as this weekend. While they didn’t elaborate on what else the announcement might include, the duo emphasized that a Cena-related reveal is coming very soon.

As of now, Cena’s opponent for his final bout has not been announced. His next confirmed match will see him face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth inside the RAC Arena on October 11.

In addition to that clash, Cena’s farewell schedule includes stops at RAW in his hometown of Boston on November 10, RAW at Madison Square Garden on November 17, Survivor Series on November 29, and finally, Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

— Former WWE Superstar Shotzi recently spoke candidly about her difficult past, revealing that she is a survivor of years of sexual abuse at the hands of her uncle.

During a recent appearance on Saraya’s “Rulebreakers” podcast, Shotzi shared that the abuse began when she was just eight years old and continued for four years. With deep emotion, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion recalled the pain she endured, explaining,

“So, I was eight when it started. He moved to America from the Philippines and my mom took him in. And it was both me and my sister. And it lasted until I was 12, until I went to the police about it. Which actually made things a lot worse for me.”

“Yeah, four years of sexual abuse. And I just want to say, like, you coming out about that is just so powerful because I feel like a lot of people don’t want to talk about sexual trauma. They are really ashamed about it, really embarrassed about it. And I completely understand that. But so many women and men, too, go through it. And it leads to a lot of suicides. But if we talked about it more, we could prevent a lot of that. So yeah, I just think this is so important to talk about.”

“Yeah, I told my friend that it was happening. And she was like, ‘We need to tell somebody.’ And we ended up going to a school counselor and telling her and she immediately reported it.”

“Then I was taken to the police station. And it was so scary. Like, as a 12-year-old, I don’t even know how to explain these things that are happening to me. And yeah, that was really hard. Just going through explaining what was going on with me at the police station. I was there for hours. It was a really grueling day.”