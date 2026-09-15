Sami Zayn’s second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion could reportedly be leading to another showdown with Roman Reigns.

According to one source, WWE’s decision to put the championship back on Zayn is part of a proactive effort to set up Zayn vs. Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel in November.

The reported direction would allow WWE to avoid booking another CM Punk vs. Reigns match at the premium live event while also leaving several potential challengers available for Zayn following Crown Jewel.

Zayn’s first reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship was a brief one. After capturing the title at WWE Night of Champions, he held the championship for just over a week before dropping it.

Zayn regained the title from Punk in their rematch on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, beginning his second reign as champion.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)