As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41, CM Punk’s involvement is becoming a key part of the storyline, particularly with his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins. The two men will be facing off on the RAW Netflix debut episode on January 6th. Originally, WWE had planned for Punk to challenge Rollins for the World Title at WrestleMania 40, but those plans were derailed due to Punk’s injury.

Additionally, there had been rumors suggesting a potential match between Punk and GUNTHER for the World Title at Survivor Series: WarGames, although this did not come to fruition.

WrestleVotes is now reporting that WWE is committed to featuring Punk in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41. The report states,

“I’ve heard so many things on Punk, especially as of late with the Roman [Reigns] stuff being thrown in there. But the one main factor that I’ve heard almost all year is they want him [Punk] to be involved in a World Title match. I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit, but they want him at the top. I don’t think it’ll be with Cody [Rhodes], so that’s one title match out the window. Does he fit into the other one? I’m going to say yes at this point. I don’t think it’ll be GUNTHER, Bill [Apter], that’s the thing. I don’t think it’s Punk and GUNTHER. So if they want him involved with the title, then what do you do with GUNTHER?”

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.