John Cena is expected to be featured in a high-profile matchup at this year’s Fanatics Games.

Current plans call for Cena to face Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles as part of the WWE-themed competition during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

The originally planned WWE matchup of Rhea Ripley vs. Rob Gronkowski has reportedly been scrapped following Ripley’s recent injury. Despite being unable to compete, the WWE Women’s Champion is still expected to attend Fanatics Fest to fulfill previously scheduled appearance commitments throughout the weekend.

Although Cena retired from in-ring competition in December, he remains under WWE contract and continues to make appearances for the company outside of active competition.

As previously reported, WWE is also rumored to be launching the inaugural John Cena Classic before the end of 2026, with Cena expected to play a prominent role in the new event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)