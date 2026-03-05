Another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event appears to be on the horizon.

Following the most recent installment in January, which marked the sixth Saturday Night’s Main Event special within a calendar year, WWE is reportedly planning the next event for later this spring.

According to sources within the company, the next Saturday Night’s Main Event is currently scheduled for May 23.

While a host city has not been officially confirmed, Nashville, Tennessee has reportedly been discussed internally as a potential location.

The timing of the show would place it just one week before WWE’s upcoming Clash in Italy event.

Additionally, there are reportedly broader plans in place for the revived special going forward.

Internal discussions indicate that WWE is targeting four editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event throughout 2026.

If those plans hold, the long-running WWE special could continue to be featured regularly on the company’s premium event calendar moving forward.

The First-Ever PLE in Italy, CLASH IN ITALY, will take place on Sunday, May 31, as the WWE European Summer Tour 2026 comes to Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the U.K. 29/5 🇪🇸 Barcelona (SmackDown)

31/5 🇮🇹 Turin (Clash in Italy)

01/6 🇮🇹 Turin (Raw)

02/6 🇫🇷 Strasbourg

03/6 🇵🇹… pic.twitter.com/994UZWOl0y — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) February 18, 2026

