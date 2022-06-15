Plans for the AEW World Tag Team Titles have reportedly changed very quickly over the past two weeks.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that going into the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW was considering a move to put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on The Hardys, who were on their last run together as stated by Jeff Hardy while in town for related events during WrestleMania Weekend.

However, there was some frustration among talent coming out of that weekend as word got out that Jeff had been intoxicated publicly both there and in the lobby at the talent hotel prior to another event. Hardy’s performance at Double Or Nothing was cause for concern as well, though it was claimed that Jeff sustained a head injury early in the win over The Young Bucks.

After Double Or Nothing, word going around was that AEW officials were likely moving the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Jurassic Express to The Young Bucks, instead of The Hardys.

While nothing is confirmed and can change until something happens, talk of The Hardys being next in line for the titles dwindled immediately after that performance. It was also said that the backstage segment on the June 8 Dynamite with Jurassic Express, The Bucks, The Hardys and Christian Cage was actually filmed the week before, which would’ve been just days after the injury at Double Or Nothing.

There has been plenty of concern for Jeff, but there has also been frustration surrounding the tag title scene following both Jeff’s injury and recent behavior, and some indications that a situation like this could happen again.

Tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite will see Jurassic Express defend against The Bucks in a Ladder Match. The match was to originally be a Triple Threat with The Hardys, but plans changed when Jeff was arrested this week and then suspended without pay.

