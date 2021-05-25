The Stadium Stampede match at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will reportedly have a “significant live element to it” for fans attending the show live, according to Fightful Select.

While full details on the live element are not available yet, it was noted that there will be a “unique live experience” for fans during the Stadium Stampede match, which is being held at TIAA Bank Field, right across from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The 2020 Stadium Stampede match was completely pre-taped.

Sunday’s match will see The Pinnacle take on The Inner Circle and per the stipulation, The Inner Circle must disband forever if they lose the match.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s AEW pay-per-view.

