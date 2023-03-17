WWE reportedly has plans for two Fatal 4 Way tag team matches at WrestleMania 39.
A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE is set to announce two Fatal 4 Way tag team bouts for WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on the line-up for the women’s match, but the men’s match is scheduled to feature The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits.
It remains to be seen if a future title shot will be up for grabs in these matches, or if WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will pull double duty by defending in the women’s Fatal 4 Way.
WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches and related footage from RAW:
Host: The Miz
America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G
America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen
CONFIRMED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)
Hell In a Cell
Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)
RUMORED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
Teams to be announced
