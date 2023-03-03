WWE reportedly has “twists and turns” planned for the current scene surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Monday’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch capture the titles from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, thanks to an assist from the returning WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The title change came amid rumors of a six-woman match with Lita, Stratus and Lynch vs. Damage CTRL, plus plans for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 39, originally reported to be Rousey and Baszler vs. SKY and Kai.

Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are several “twists and turns” still to com before the WrestleMania 39 matches are confirmed.

It wasn’t clear if this means there will be another title change, or some sort of heel turn, or another angle that isn’t known yet, but word is that there are more storyline developments planned for the next few weeks to get to the destination of what will likely be two matches.

We’ve noted how there’s been speculation on a possible Triple Threat for the titles at WrestleMania, or some of the Superstars possibly pulling double duty, but we should know more on what is planned by mid-March.

