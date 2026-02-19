WWE content is officially headed to ESPN’s main broadcast channel.

A condensed version of the 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to air this Sunday, February 22, on ESPN. The move marks a notable step in the ongoing relationship between WWE and the sports media giant.

The decision is said to be part of a larger strategy aimed at boosting awareness for upcoming WWE premium live events. By airing a streamlined edition of the Royal Rumble on traditional television, ESPN will also have the opportunity to gauge viewership metrics for an over-the-air presentation of WWE programming.

Essentially, it’s an interesting test case.

Royal Rumble 2026 originally streamed live on ESPN Unlimited on January 31. Currently, all WWE premium live events are available on ESPN Unlimited in the United States, making this upcoming broadcast a rare chance for the product to reach a broader linear television audience.

How the special performs could play a key role in shaping future distribution discussions between the two sides.

