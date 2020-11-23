RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel featured a Survivor Series gaming stream with Woods’ team losing to Tyler Breeze’s stream. That stream featured WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai and Jessamyn Duke being referred to as Co-Commissioners of the UUDD channel.

While it appears that this was just a minor bit for the UUDD channel, Fightful Select reports that the Superstars involved are actually contributing to the UUDD channel and will learn the inner workings of UpUpDownDown in an effort to add more content to the growing brand & channel.

Word is that the plan is to allow for a lot of freedom and creativity, and there will be producers to help train the Superstars on how everything will work.

It was noted that the past few months have been dominated by controversy and criticism over WWE’s approach to third party activity and content, on platforms that include gaming sites such as Twitch. With the aforementioned Superstars being involved in UUDD in an official capacity, this is seen as a bit of good news on the third party front.

On a related note, the “#BREstart” hashtag is a reference to the “Best Roomies Ever” nickname that the participating Superstars have used in the past. Baszler, Kai, Duke and Yim have been regular on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel before now.

You can see the full UUDD video below, along with the related clip:

