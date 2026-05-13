More movement could be coming to WWE’s main roster before the summer is over.

According to a new report, WWE has internally discussed bringing additional NXT talent up to either RAW or SmackDown in the coming months.

The talks are still said to be in the very early stages, and no final decisions have been made yet.

At the moment, the only talent reportedly being considered for potential call-ups are names from the NXT women’s division.

Even so, there are currently no confirmed wrestlers attached to the discussions, and no brand assignments or timelines have been finalized.

Things remain fluid.

WWE officials are reportedly treating the situation as tentative for now, with plans expected to evolve as the company continues reshaping its roster heading into the latter half of 2026.

The possibility of more NXT promotions is hardly surprising given how active WWE has been with roster movement throughout the year. Between trades, returns, releases, and call-ups, both RAW and SmackDown have continued to see regular changes across multiple divisions.

The women’s division, in particular, appears to be an area where fresh talent could make an immediate impact.

Both brands currently have room for new faces, and NXT has no shortage of rising prospects who could be positioned for bigger opportunities on television in the months ahead.

(H/T: BodySlam+)