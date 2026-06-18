A WWE event at the White House does not appear to be on the horizon.

Following UFC’s recent Freedom 250 event, speculation emerged regarding whether WWE could eventually stage a show at the White House as well, particularly given the company’s ties to President Donald Trump and the presence of several top WWE executives at the UFC event.

However, sources indicate that WWE currently has no plans to run an event at the White House. While the concept is said to be something the company would be willing to consider under the right circumstances, it is not actively being pursued at this time.

Financial considerations are believed to be a major factor. UFC President Dana White has publicly stated that the promotion left significant money on the table by holding Freedom 250 at the White House, a situation that could make a similar WWE event less appealing from a business standpoint.

WWE was well represented at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, with WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns all in attendance for the historic event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)