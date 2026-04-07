There’s finally some clarity regarding the delay in making the Iyo Sky vs. Asuka match official for WrestleMania 42.

As noted, Iyo Sky issued a challenge to Asuka for a WrestleMania 42 showdown on social media in response to the Asuka vignette from the April 6 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

According to one source, the holdup is directly tied to the current medical status of The Bella Twins, specifically Nikki Bella.

The situation is said to be fluid, with WWE keeping contingency plans in place depending on whether Nikki is cleared to compete. If she is unable to go, Asuka and Kairi Sane are expected to step in and take The Bella Twins’ spot in the advertised four-way Women’s Tag Team match at WrestleMania.

However, if Nikki does receive medical clearance, WWE is expected to move forward with officially announcing Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the show.

That creates an interesting wrinkle.

If Asuka is needed for the tag team match instead, it remains unclear what direction WWE would take with Iyo Sky, as her originally planned singles bout would no longer be feasible under those circumstances.

Nikki Bella, 42, was previously spotted wearing a walking boot following a tag-match on SmackDown two weeks ago, later stating that she anticipated being back within a week. As of now, she has yet to be fully cleared for an in-ring return, leaving WWE’s alternate plans very much in play.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the participants, the four-way Women’s Tag Team match is still being advertised for night one of WrestleMania 42. The full cards for both nights were officially revealed by Joe Tessitore during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on April 7.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Asuka….

The achievements you’ve made in WWE have been truly brilliant.

Kairi and I have always looked up to you.

But the way you’re treating Kairi right now is changing all of that!!

If dragging Kairi around and using her as a shield is your idea of “LOVE,”

then my “LOVE” is to… https://t.co/NOWVrW9qyg pic.twitter.com/HIrDe4GQlt — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 7, 2026

(H/T: Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com)