WWE and AAA could have several surprises planned for the upcoming Triplemanía festivities in Mexico City.

According to a new report, WWE is excited about its upcoming events in the city and has prepared a few “unexpected elements” for the weekend.

The report specifically noted that fans should pay close attention to the second night of Triplemanía.

One source connected to the situation predicted that it would be “a great weekend” before emphasizing that night two could feature something noteworthy.

No additional details were provided regarding what WWE or AAA may have planned. As a result, it remains unclear whether the reported elements involve surprise appearances, storyline developments or other production plans.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/13 for live AAA TripleMania 34: Night 2 Results coverage from Mexico City.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)