A slight gimmick change for AJ Styles is apparently being discussed by WWE creative.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that there’s been talk of presenting Styles as a “more aggressive and determined” Superstar.

It was noted that while the change had not been confirmed as of this afternoon, the new direction for Styles may kick off as soon as tonight’s post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown.

As revealed earlier, tonight’s SmackDown is scheduled to feature The O.C. vs. Hit Row. It remains to be seen if Styles will be involved in this match or not.

Styles came up short at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, losing the tournament finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title to Seth Rollins. AJ was then brought to RAW the next night, where he teamed with Rollins to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the main event.

