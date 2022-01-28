WWE officials are said to be “very high right now” on LA Knight.

Knight is currently working the WWE NXT 2.0 brand, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of a few weeks ago, Knight was scheduled to be called up to the main roster in the spring, after WrestleMania 38.

Knight was brought to recent RAW and SmackDown tapings, and is expected to be at tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. He defeated Roderick Strong in a pre-show dark match before the January 21 SmackDown, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on this week’s WWE Main Event episode, which was taped RAW. Knight also filmed a backstage RAW segment with The Dirty Dawgs at RAW, which you can see at this link.

Regarding the post-RAW segment with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Observer noted that Knight’s main roster call-up may be pushed up from the spring due to the backstage angle taped at RAW. That segment saw Knight challenge Roode and Ziggler to come to NXT, but they teased that they may deal with Knight after the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Knight, who turns 40 in November, has feuded with Grayson Waller since shortly after the NXT 2.0 reboot last September. He was off NXT TV for most of December, but returned earlier this month to continue the feud with Waller. Based on what happened during this week’s NXT show, it looks like Knight will be wrestling Waller’s new bodyguard soon, Sanga. Waller also has a storyline restraining order against Knight, and teased this week that he may be headed to jail soon.

Stay tuned for more on Knight’s WWE status.

