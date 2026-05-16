Could AEW ever run New York City’s most iconic arena?

According to Dave Meltzer, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

During the latest edition of the Being The Elite Mailbag (see video below), The Young Bucks members Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were asked to name a venue they would love to wrestle in. Both immediately pointed to Madison Square Garden.

The topic gained additional traction online after MJF responded to fan discussion about the possibility of AEW eventually holding an event at the legendary venue.

That led to renewed speculation among fans regarding whether the promotion could one day run a show inside MSG.

However, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, where he reportedly dismissed the idea for now because AEW has not secured a date for the building.

According to Meltzer, AEW was actually offered a date at Madison Square Garden during the company’s inaugural year in 2019, but the offer was later pulled back. He added that the situation has not changed since then.

Meltzer reportedly believes AEW could easily sell out a pay-per-view event at the arena if given the opportunity.

At the same time, he noted that running weekly television there would likely not be financially practical due to the expensive venue costs and union-related expenses associated with the building.