A new addition to WWE’s ever-growing Bloodline family could be on the way.

According to sources, WWE is planning to sign Zilla Fatu, if the deal has not already been finalized. Fatu was recently at the WWE Performance Center, where he was reportedly going through the necessary steps in preparation for joining the company.

The 26-year-old is the son of the late Umaga and has been on WWE’s radar amid years of speculation regarding his future. However, we’re told the company’s serious interest developed only recently.

Before his expected move to WWE, Fatu has become a regular performer for House of Glory and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, continuing to build his reputation on the independent scene.

If the signing is completed, Zilla Fatu would become the latest member of the legendary Bloodline family to join WWE. The company already has Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa under contract, further strengthening one of wrestling’s most prominent family dynasties.

(H/T: Fightful Select)