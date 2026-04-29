A new contender has entered the mix for a future WrestleMania destination.

An update has surfaced regarding a potential host city for WrestleMania 44 in 2028, with Nashville, Tennessee reportedly making a strong push to land WWE’s biggest annual event.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the city has officially submitted a bid that includes both a financial commitment and additional incentives.

“Nashville has put in a bid for WrestleMania 2028, $3.5 million dollars plus tax breaks,” Alvarez wrote.

That’s a serious play.

While nothing has been confirmed by WWE at this time, the report adds Nashville to the growing list of cities looking to bring WrestleMania to their market in the coming years.

As of now, WWE already has its next several WrestleMania locations lined up. WrestleMania 41 and WrestleMania 42 took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2025 and 2026, respectively, while WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027.

We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge on the WrestleMania 44 location.