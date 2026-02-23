WWE’s current creative direction for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 may be far more chaotic than expected.

As things stand internally, the plan for the Undisputed WWE Title on the grand stage does not appear to center around a traditional one-on-one showdown.

Instead, the working direction is reportedly leaning toward a multi-man format.

“At this point, it’s shaping up to be anything but a singles match,” one source noted. “The expectation is a five-pack or even a six-pack challenge.”

That would be a major shift from the typical WrestleMania main event formula.

And it could drastically alter the championship landscape heading into the event.

“It’s wild to think that Aleister Black, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn could all be part of the WWE Title match at WrestleMania,” the same source continued. “Whether it’s a four-man, five-man, or even six-man, but certainly won’t be a one-on-one match.”

If that direction holds, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would be walking into WrestleMania 42 with multiple challengers standing between him and a defining title defense on WWE’s biggest stage.

Nothing is ever locked in this far out from WrestleMania, but the current expectation points toward a high-stakes, multi-competitor clash rather than a singles showcase.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Q&A on Fightful Select)