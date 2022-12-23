Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS was headlined by Jamie Hayter retaining the AEW Women’s World Title over Hikaru Shida.

A new report from Fightful Select and Ask Grapsody’s Will Washington notes that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter main event. Whitmer also produced the recent Full Gear match between Hayter and former champion Toni Storm.

Whitmer has received consistent praise from talents at AEW, and from Willow Nightingale in her recent Grapsody interview.

There has also been a unanimous positive reception backstage to not just this week’s Dynamite main event, but Hayter’s title reign in general. Furthermore, there’s been a lot of internal praise for the act surrounding Hayter, with Britt Baker and Rebel also receiving a lot of credit for seamlessly transitioning into their current spots.

