– SmackDown experienced some early production and audio issues, reportedly due to the absence of part of its regular crew.

– Additionally, we’ve found no evidence supporting reports of specific conditions for WWE ID talent. After speaking with several performers and promotions, none reported receiving scripts for ID talent usage or stipends for travel.

* Fraxiom vs. Hardy Boyz: Steve Corino

* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez: Johnny Moss & Chris Girard

* Oba Femi vs. Moose: Fit Finlay

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page: Terry Taylor

* Eddy Thorpe & Trick Williams segment: Writers Colby Applegate & George Carroll

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia: Johnny Moss

(H/T: Fightful Select)