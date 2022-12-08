Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract.

Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.

While CMLL has offered Frost a deal, a new report from Fightful Select notes that she still has not signed with any promotion.

It was noted that AAA also has interest in signing Frost as they have made overtures to her. There’s no word yet on how far the talks have gone, or if an actual contract was offered.

Frost became the inaugural WrestlePro Women’s Champion back in November by defeating Lena Kross at the WrestlePro 100 event.

