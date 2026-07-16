Randy Orton may no longer be advertised for autograph signings or photo opportunities at Fanatics Fest, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be in New York City this weekend.

Despite Orton’s scheduled autograph and photo sessions being removed from the Fanatics Fest lineup, we’ve been told that those involved with the event are still expecting “The Apex Predator” to be in attendance. The expectation from both the Fanatics side and Orton’s camp is that he will still be present during the weekend’s festivities, even though his advertised appearances have been pulled.

As previously reported, Orton has been rumored to be on track for a return ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Before then, WWE will make its final major stop on the road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday, July 18, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Whether Orton’s presence in New York extends beyond Fanatics Fest and includes a surprise WWE return at Madison Square Garden remains to be seen. If that is indeed the plan, however, it has been kept tightly under wraps, with no indications of such a move surfacing in the final days leading up to the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)