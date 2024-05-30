– The spot at the end of the WWE King of the Ring tournament finals at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that saw Randy Orton’s shoulder up during the pin by GUNTHER was not a planned spot. It was unintentional, but due to the reaction, they decided to run with it.

– For those curious, Ethan Page is reportedly under a WWE contract of some type, despite his claims to the contrary following his WWE NXT debut at the end of this past Tuesday night’s show.

– WWE is partnering with the Love Your Mind campaign, alongside fellow athletes from the country’s top leagues and organizations, to encourage fans to prioritize their mental health. For more information, visit LoveYourMindToday.org/Sports.

