We noted last week how WWE nixed several RAW Underground segments from the show. The fights ended up airing on this week’s RAW episode, but with some changes.

The fights with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir did not air last week as the show focus was shifted to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, according to Fightful Select. Those fights with Duke and Shafir were said to be really well received by those in attendance. The Duke and Shafir fights were re-filmed for this week’s show, and adjusted for time as WWE wanted to incorporate the split of The IIconics and the attack on Billie Kay into the angle.

Titus O’Neil vs. Riddick Moss was also originally scheduled for last week, but aired this week.

There is still a “lost” RAW Underground match with Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler. That fight was filmed for last week, and even advertised on WWE TV. However, the match never aired. It featured Angel Garza showing up at the end, leading to a breakdown of the fight. This would’ve been Garza’s RAW Underground debut.

You can click here for videos and news from last night’s RAW Underground segments, which was Week 5 of the “worked shoot-style” fighting concept.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.