There have reportedly been some changes to WWE’s original plans for the WWE ID Women’s Championship, while recent departures from the developmental initiative have raised questions behind the scenes.

Monica Monroe recently captured the WWE ID Women’s Championship from Laynie Luck, ending her 320-day reign. The loss marked the first time the title changed hands as the result of a championship defense, as inaugural champion Kylie Rae previously vacated the title due to pregnancy.

According to a new report, Brooke Havok had been considered for a run with the championship, with plans at one point calling for her to defeat Luck for the title.

Those plans were derailed when Havok suffered a torn ACL, an injury expected to keep her sidelined for approximately one year.

Havok had also reportedly been in line for a WWE ID contract, although it remains unclear whether that agreement was ever finalized.

Meanwhile, the WWE ID program has come under some scrutiny following the departures of Laynie Luck and Marcus Mathers, who both announced this week that their respective runs with the initiative had ended.

News of Marcus Mathews’ WWE ID departure surfaced on Friday when he released a statement of his own confirming the news, while the Laynie Luck WWE ID departure news surfaced on Thursday.

The report notes that several WWE Superstars have privately questioned the direction of the program following the departures, particularly given the prominence of both performers on the independent wrestling scene.

Mathers, 22, was considered one of the more notable young independent talents under contract, while Luck had spent nearly 11 months as the WWE ID Women’s Champion before her departure.

Despite the recent exits, WWE reportedly offered ID contracts to at least five wrestlers who participated in the company’s latest tryouts. However, no additional full developmental signings have been confirmed.

As of this week, my time with WWEID has come to an end… https://t.co/ILCcONJ6Be — Marcus Mathers | マーカス・マザーズ (@MarcusMathers1) October 9, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)